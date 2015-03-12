Arizona CardinalsMore>>
NFL to issue fines for kneeling during the national anthem
The NFL owners will talk more about how to handle protests before wrapping up their meetings Wednesday.More >
Arizona Cardinals announce training camp schedule
Players are slated to report to University of Phoenix Stadium on Friday, July 27. Camp breaks earlier this year -- before the second preseason game.More >
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
Charge dropped against Cardinals rookie Christian Kirk over rock-throwing incident
Kirk worked out paying for the damages with the victim.More >
Arizona to host Super Bowl LVII in 2023
The state of Arizona was selected to host the 2023 Super Bowl by the NFL.More >
Cardinals rookie Christian Kirk arrested for criminal damage
The arrest was made public on Monday but the arrest happened on the night of Feb. 3 in Scottsdale.More >
Josh Rosen hits practice field for the first time
The town is talking about the potential Cardinals quarterback of the future.More >
Cardinals sign first-round pick Josh Rosen
The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Josh Rosen to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth.More >
Phoenix-area WR lives out dream, gets drafted by Cardinals
Valley native Christian Kirk's dream of playing for the Cardinals is now a reality.More >
Former Arizona Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians joins CBS Sports
Bruce Arians, former head coach for the Arizona Cardinals, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst, the network said Thursday.More >
Arizona Cardinals address offensive needs in first two days of NFL Draft
There's big time buzz for the Arizona Cardinals, the team hits homeruns in the first two days of the NFL draft.More >
Arizona Cardinals trade up to No. 10, select QB Josh Rosen
The Arizona Cardinals decided they needed to do a trade during the NFL Draft to get their quarterback of the future.More >
Sports Illustrated predicts the Cardinals will draft Notre Dame lineman
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday and Sports Illustrated is rolling out the predictions.More >
Loyalty rewarded: Cardinals season ticket holder receives all-access pass to the 2018 NFL Draft
For Scottsdale’s Bob Fischer, there’s nothing like being a Cardinals season ticket holder and now will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience.More >
Arizona Cardinals to host NFL Draft party
The Arizona Cardinals 2018 Draft Party, presented by Arizona Ford dealers, will take place on the Great Lawn outside the University of Phoenix Stadium from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.More >
NFL releases Arizona Cardinals 2018 Fall schedule
Make your fall plans accordingly. The NFL releasing the Arizona Cardinals 2018 schedule. The Steve Wilks era opens at home on Sunday afternoon Sept. 9 against the Washington Redskins.More >
Cardinals sign CB Marcus Williams to 1-year deal
The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Marcus Williams to a one-year contract.More >
The Cards quarterback conundrum: Is the juice worth the squeeze?
“It’s that time of year when the misinformation is flowing,” said Cardinals general manager Steve Keim as he opened Wednesday’s press conference. “And I don’t expect the next 20 minutes to be any different.” Kidding. Not kidding.More >
Fitzgerald still highly motivated entering his 15th season
Fitzgerald is entering his 15th season with the Cardinals, a span that has resulted in statistics that rank him among the game's greatest receivers.More >
Evolution of a left tackle: D.J. Humphries growing into role
It’s likely too soon to say the transformation is complete but to compare D.J. Humphries in April of 2018 to the 21-year-old who walked into the organization as the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick in 2015, is quite remarkable.More >
Cardinals announce 2018 preseason schedule
The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the team’s 2018 preseason schedule and it features a nationally-televised Sunday Night Football game on NBC at Dallas on Sunday, August 26 at 5:00 PM (MST).More >
New Cardinals head coach: 'I like where we're at'
Wilks is trying to build his own culture and get acclimated to his new quarterback, Sam Bradford.More >
Arizona Cardinals hold cheerleader tryouts in Glendale
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders are hosting open tryouts for the 2018 squad Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.More >
Cardinals convene, keep 2018 goals in focus
Making the Super Bowl this season isn't totally on the minds of the Arizona Cardinals at present.More >
Cardinals sign wide receiver Butler to 2-year deal
Monday's move addresses one of the team's biggest needs, depth at the receiver position.More >
Cardinals sign Justin Pugh to 5-year contract
The Arizona Cardinals have signed free agent offensive lineman Justin Pugh to a five-year contract.More >
Bradford says knee feels 'good' as he signs with Arizona
Sam Bradford has arrived in Arizona, acknowledging his difficult history with injuries but saying he feels fine now as he prepares to start at quarterback for the Cardinals under new coach Steve Wilks.More >
Cardinals look to shore up QB spot in free agency
With a quarterback or two finally on the way, the Arizona Cardinals were acting quickly to shore up their lineup with some early free agency moves.More >
Cardinals release 'The Honey Badger' Tyrann Mathieu
“It’s a business.” Tyrann Mathieu’s tweet back on Feb. 28 proved prophetic Wednesday as the Arizona Cardinals released the former all-pro and pro bowl safety after five seasons in Arizona.More >
Cardinals release running back Adrian Peterson
In six games, he gained 448 yards on 129 carries for Arizona before being sidelined with a neck injury.More >
"I love Arizona and definitely want to be here." Cards Tyrann Mathieu talks about potential free agency
Tyrann Mathieu is at a crossroads. The Cardinals safety is set to earn close to $19 million the next two seasons if the team picks up his option before March 14. Mathieu had a smile on his face on Saturday, signing autographs in Gilbert at Kidtopia.More >
Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 2018 season
The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that Larry Fitzgerald will return to the team for the 2018 season.More >
Cardinals complete coaching staff
Three and a half weeks after he was hired, new Cardinals Coach Steve Wilks has hired his assistant coaches.More >
Cardinals OC McCoy ready to adjust at QB, has talked to Fitz
New Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said he will adjust his system to the abilities of whoever winds up being the team's quarterback.More >
Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians explains why he left, how his life is different now
After a 50-32-1 record, Bruce Arians walks away from the game he loves as the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals franchise history.More >
Cardinals hire McCoy as offensive coordinator, Holcomb as DC
Former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy has been hired as offensive coordinator at Arizona and Al Holcomb is following new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks from Carolina to be defensive coordinator.More >
Cardinals introduce Steve Wilks as head coach
Steve Wilks' road to becoming head coach of the Arizona Cardinals had humble beginnings.More >
IT'S OFFICIAL: Cardinals name Steve Wilks head coach
The team said it expects to introduce Steve Wilks, 48, as the new Arizona Cardinals head coach at a news conference Tuesday.More >
TIMELINE: Cardinals head coaches
Check out a timeline of Arizona Cardinals head coaches from when the team first came to Arizona until now.More >
Cardinals' pool dwindles as search goes on for coach
Back when Bruce Arians announced his retirement, Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said he would be in no rush to find a new coach.More >
Arizona Cardinals' Jaron Brown loves Chandler's Wimpy's Paradise
He has to be in the best shape possible and to have an edge on the football field. But all great athletes find time to enjoy the pleasures of life.More >
Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer retires
A little more than 24 hours after former head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement, the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted that quarterback Carson Palmer has officially retired, as well.More >
Fans react to Bruce Arians' retirement announcement
It was a move many expected. But most fans were just as sad as he was to hear it.More >
Bruce Arians steps down as coach of the Arizona Cardinals
"He leaves the game today as the winningest coach," team president Michael Bidwill said shortly after an emotional Bruce Arians made his announcement. "We're gonna miss him. we're gonna miss him a lot."More >
Dawson kicks Cardinals past Seahawks 26-24
Phil Dawson kicked four field goals, the last from 42 yards with 2:21 left, Blair Walsh missed a 48-yard attempt with 32 seconds left and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-24 on Sunday to close the season.More >
Ageless Fitzgerald mum on future after another big season
Larry Fitzgerald might well be the most popular athlete in the history of the state of Arizona. And impressively, at age 34, he's still playing at a high level, all while staying mum on whether he will return for another season.More >
Arians calls Seattle's CenturyLink Arizona's 'home field'
Arizona coach Bruce Arians was not thrilled when he discovered his spirited post-victory words to his players last Sunday would be piped out on TV for everyone to see and hear.More >
Arians denies report he's leaving Cardinals as 'fake news'
Arians is 49-32-1 in five seasons with the Cardinals, including the postseason.More >
Cards' Patrick Peterson takes Phoenix area kids Christmas shopping
It's a holiday tradition in the desert. Patrick Peterson's "Shop With a Jock" event helped make sure 50 underprivileged kids had a Merry Christmas.More >
Fitz has a big day, Cardinals get first shutout in 25 years
Arizona had not shut out an opponent since a 17-0 win over the Giants on Dec. 12, 1992.More >
Cardinals making QB change after all
Blaine Gabbert is out. Drew Stanton is in.More >
Cardinals sticking with Gabbert as starting quarterback
Although Blaine Gabbert's roller-coaster run as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback took another dip, it'll keep on going.More >
Smith, Lanier handle Gabbert; Redskins beat Cardinals 20-15
Anthony Lanier sacked Blaine Gabbert and forced a fumble that Preston Smith recovered and the Washington Redskins held on to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-15 Sunday in a game that was a comedy of errors for each team.More >
Cardinals' Chandler Jones having big year in desert
Maybe it's gone unnoticed nationally on a mediocre team in the desert, but Jones is having a monster season.More >
Diminutive Williams defies odds as NFL running back
Kerwynn Williams has defied the odds, over and over. Consistently told he was too small, Williams kept working, from practice squad, to being released, to practice squad again and to the active roster.More >
Cardinals safety Mathieu surprises 10 families with Christmas gifts
Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 10 families with Christmas gifts and food Monday afternoon.More >
Cardinals lose tackle Jared Veldheer with cracked ankle
Starting left tackle Jared Veldheer has a cracked ankle and will go on injured reserve, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.More >
New football helmet is designed to absorb impact
New football helmet takes a different approach to protecting players, abandoning the hard shell and padding for an impact absorbing design.More >
Cardinals beat Titans on Dawson's 4 field goals
Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee's offense nearly all day Sunday in a 12-7 victory over the Titans.More >
Cardinals cheerleaders put in lots of training to fire up fans
While the players are the stars of the show during any Cardinals game, fans will tell you they are not the only team on the field.
There is another starting lineup - that helps cheer the team to victory.More >
While the players are the stars of the show during any Cardinals game, fans will tell you they are not the only team on the field.
Cutting off blood flow can help athletes heal faster
New technique cuts off blood flow during workout to help athletes and others heal faster without straining muscles.More >
New dishes and lower food prices help keep Cardinals fans fueled up
Fans have no shortage of food choices at University of Phoenix stadium thanks to new dishes and lower prices.More >
Arians wants consistency from WRs not named Fitzgerald
At age 34, Larry Fitzgerald is having another outstanding season. The rest of the Cardinals receivers? Not so much.More >
Arizona Cardinals to host toy drive at Sunday's game vs. Tennessee Titans
The Arizona Cardinals are hosting a toy drive that will benefit the "Arizona's Children Association" prior to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at the University of Phoenix Stadium,More >
Goff, Rams beat Cardinals 32-16, solidify grip on NFC West
Los Angeles took advantage of two early interceptions thrown by Blaine Gabbert, and the Rams solidified their grip on first place in the NFC West.More >
Once a victim, Cardinals running back Johnson supports anti-bullying campaign
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is no stranger to the issue of childhood bullying.More >
Arians 'very, very comfortable' with Gabbert as future QB
Impressed by Blaine Gabbert in the quarterback's first two starts, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was asked Monday how comfortable he would be with Gabbert at quarterback should Carson Palmer retire.More >
Dawson's 57-yard FG gives Arizona win over Jacksonville
Phil Dawson kicked a career-long 57-yard field goal with 1 second to play to give the Arizona Cardinals a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday, snapping the Jaguars' four-game winning streak and dropping them into a tie with Tennessee for the AFC South lead.More >
Paying it forward: Mathieu draws on upbringing to make a difference
For Tyrann Mathieu, it’s easy to separate football from philanthropy. “We put a lot into football,” Mathieu recently said with a turkey in one hand and a pen for autographs in the other.More >
Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this season
Cardinals running back, David Johnson will not be returning this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.More >
Cardinals' Patrick Peterson kicks off annual "Patrick Peterson's Thanksgiving Giveway"
The All-Pro cornerback has a lot to be thankful for and is giving back to the local community.More >
Arizona Cardinals hosting holiday food drive prior to game Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals are hosting a holiday food drive presented by Hyundai to benefit St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance prior to their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.More >
Gabbert to remain Cardinals starter at QB this week
Blaine Gabbert will get a second week as the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.More >
Foreman has 2 TDs to help Texans to 31-21 win over Cardinals
Rookie D'Onta Foreman had the best game of his young career on Sunday, running for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Houston Texans to a win over the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Gabbert gets 1st start at QB for Cardinals at Houston
Blaine Gabbert will get his first start for the Arizona Cardinals when they play the Texans in Houston on Sunday.More >
Stanton practices, but Gabbert could get first Arizona start
Drew Stanton practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and still hopes to play when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Texans in Houston on Sunday.More >
Larry Fitzgerald holds football clinic for women
Monday was a day off for Larry Fitzgerald but the Cardinals receiver spent his evening on the practice field, teaching the game to some of his biggest fans.More >
Cardinals' Arians: OT Humphries, S Branch out for season
The Seattle game was more costly than just a loss. The Arizona Cardinals lost their best offensive lineman, left tackle D.J. Humphries, and their leading tackler, safety Tyvon Branch, to season-ending injuries.More >
Wilson throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks win again in Arizona
Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham and the Seattle Seahawks added to their history of success in Arizona with a 22-16 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night.More >
Seahawks seem to love the desert, look for another win there
The Seattle Seahawks must love the desert. They've beaten coach Bruce Arians' Cardinals three of the past four times they've played there.More >
Cardinals O-line finally solidifying in front of Peterson
After a season of shifting personnel, either due to injuries or ineffectiveness, the offensive line is finally solidifying for the Arizona Cardinals. Just in time to plow the way for Adrian Peterson.More >
Drew Stanton keeping things light in Cardinals huddle
Drew Stanton is facing a major challenge Thursday night when he leads the Arizona Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.More >
Peterson carries heavy load in Cards 20-10 win over 49ers
Adrian Peterson carried a career-high 37 times for 159 yards and Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 20-10 victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >
Cardinals expected defense to be a strength; it hasn't been
The Arizona Cardinals expected their defense to be a strength this season. It hasn't been.More >
Career backup Stanton takes over sputtering Cardinals
These are Drew Stanton's Cardinals now. The 33-year-old career backup quarterback will be at the controls when Arizona, sputtering at 3-4 and coming off an embarrassing loss in London, plays the winless 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday.More >
Don't expect David Johnson to come back to save Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals, after a week off to recover from their embarrassing performance in London, went back to work Tuesday, but don't expect David Johnson to return to rescue the team's sputtering season.More >
Cardinals' window of opportunity may have slammed shut
Nobody talks much about the Arizona Cardinals' "window of opportunity" anymore.More >
Cardinals place QB Palmer on IR, out at least 8 weeks
The Arizona Cardinals have placed quarterback Carson Palmer on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a broken left arm.More >
Cardinals sign former ASU star Bercovici
It's been just over three years since Mike Bercovici's famous Jael Mary throw to beat USC.More >
Stanton once again thrust into Cardinals' starting role
Drew Stanton has been here before. Carson Palmer goes down with a serious injury and Stanton steps in as his backup.More >
Arians squashes retirement rumors
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is known for his bluntness and took to social media to put to rest any notion he's retiring.More >
Cardinals preparing for life without Carson Palmer
The Cardinals (3-4) were not only overmatched by the Los Angeles Rams in a 33-0 beatdown on Sunday, they may have lost quarterback Carson Palmer for the season.More >
Carson Palmer out with broken left arm, needs surgery
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer broke his left arm and coach Bruce Arians said he expects the quarterback to miss eight weeks.More >
Cardinals, Rams travel far for big NFC West matchup
This is no throwaway NFL game in London. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams normally play their home games 371 miles apart, but they are traveling thousands of miles across the Atlantic for their important NFC West matchup on Sunday.More >
Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson back in London as star man
Adrian Peterson is racking up the frequent flyer miles with his back-to-back trips to London.More >
Arizona Cardinals and Dunkin' Donuts work together to surprise young superfan
Nine-year-old Kameron suffers from a rare form of tissue cancer and is currently a patient at Phoenix Children's hospital.? But that doesn't stop him from rooting for the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Buccaneers' comeback falls short in 38-33 loss to Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell into a big early hole, appearing as if they were headed toward another ugly loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Fitz and AP finally together after missed draft opportunity
After a decade wait, Larry Fitzgerald and Adrian Peterson are finally teammates.More >
Peterson awaits Buccaneers, Winston back at scene of debacle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) return to the desert on Sunday, where they will see Adrian Peterson, of all people, glaring at them from the Cardinals' backfield.More >
Adrian Peterson comes to Arizona, says 'I have so much left'
Adrian Peterson has joined a team with the worst running game in the NFL, a situation he's certain he still has the ability to change.More >
Cardinals getting RB Adrian Peterson from Saints for conditional draft pick
Running back Adrian Peterson is coming to the Arizona Cardinals, the team confirmed Tuesday. In return, the Cards are giving the New Orleans Saints a conditional draft pick.More >
Cardinals trying to move past bad loss
Once was enough for Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians when it came to watching film from Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.More >
Wentz tosses 4 touchdown passes, Eagles beat Cardinals 34-7
Carson Wentz calls third downs the "money down." Cha-ching. Wentz threw a career-best four touchdown passes and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their impressive start with a 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.More >
Cardinals' Markus Golden out for season with torn ACL
The Arizona Cardinals will have to move forward without one of their best defensive players after linebacker Markus Golden tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that ended his season.More >
49ers come up short again in 18-15 OT loss to Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers finally mustered up a pass rush, doubling their season sack total in one game while putting constant pressure on Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer.More >
49ers eager to get pass rush going against Cardinals
The winless 49ers think they're close to establishing the effective pass rush to help the defense.More >
Cardinals could get important players back for 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals finally got some good news on the injury front Wednesday, with indications that some and perhaps most of their injured players will be back for Sunday's game against San Francisco.More >
Pat Tillman widow: Don't 'politicize' husband's service in way 'that divides us'
President Trump's tweets have consequences. Look no further than Marie Tillman, the widow of Pat Tillman, who was killed in a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan in 2004.More >
Prescott, Cowboys pull away to beat Cardinals 28-17
Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and flipped head over heels into the end zone on a 10-yard run for another and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter.More >
Cardinals link arms, stand for national anthem
The Arizona Cardinals showed unity during the National Anthem on Monday night.More >
Rush hour traffic meets Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals are hosting the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, which means fans will be coming from all over the Valley, causing more traffic than usual in the West Valley.More >
Cards coach reacts to NFL commissioner's statement after Trump's remarks
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians showed support on Saturday for a statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the day after President Trump said NFL players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.More >
Cardinals finally play home game, face Cowboys Monday night
The Arizona Cardinals finally get to play a home game. Following two preseason road games and two more away from home to start the regular season, the Cardinals are back in Arizona on Monday night against Dallas.More >
Arizona’s Johnson talks about recovering from wrist injury
David Johnson was back in the Arizona Cardinals locker room on Wednesday, all smiles as usual as he met with reporters for the first time since he dislocated his left wrist in the season opener in Detroit.More >
Arians less critical of Cardinals' play day after Indy
After viewing video of Arizona's 16-13 overtime win at Indianapolis, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was a lot less critical of his team's play, particularly Carson Palmer's performance.More >
Big play J.J.: Cardinals wide receiver produces
Cardinals receiver J.J. Nelson is making a name for himself.More >
Palmer rallies Cardinals to steal 16-13 OT win at Indy
Carson Palmer's late rally got the Arizona Cardinals into overtime Sunday and Tyrann Mathieu's interception set up Phil Dawson for a 30-yard field goal to help them leave Indianapolis with a 16-13 win.More >
Cardinals Won't Have John Brown or Mike Iupati on Sunday in Indy
One week in and the injuries are already piling up for the Arizona Cardinals.More >
'It's only 1 game,' Fitzgerald says of season-opening loss
Larry Fitzgerald is chasing a Super Bowl ring. It's about the only thing he hasn't accomplished in his remarkable career.More >
Cardinals sign running backs Chris Johnson and D.J. Foster
The Arizona Cardinals signed running backs Chris Johnson and D.J. Foster on Tuesday after placing running back David Johnson on injured reserve.More >
AP Source: Cardinals re-signing running back Chris Johnson
The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran running back Chris Johnson in the wake of the serious injury to star David Johnson, a person with knowledge of the situation said.More >
Report: Cardinals RB David Johnson to be placed on injured reserve list
Coming off a record season, Johnson stunted and was knocked out of the game with a wrist injury in a 35-23 loss Sunday against the Detroit Lions.More >
Report: Cards sign former Sun Devils star D.J. Foster
With word of star running back David Johnson probably needing wrist surgery, the Cardinals appear to be turning to a familiar face for help at running back.More >
Johnson slowed and hurt, Palmer struggled in Cardinals' loss
Coming off a spectacular season, Arizona's star running back David Johnson was stunted and knocked out of the game with a wrist injury in a 35-23 loss Sunday.More >
Larry Fitzgerald voted most-liked player in NFL
The bird gang's own pride and joy, Larry Fitzgerald is also the most-liked player in the NFL!More >
With protecting Palmer top priority, Cardinals bolster line
Perhaps the biggest uncertainty facing the Arizona Cardinals as the season approaches is whether the re-designed offensive line can protect Carson Palmer.More >
Arians selling merchandise to benefit charity
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is known for his famous hat and his favorite sayings and now fans can own them both for a good cause.More >
Cardinals head coach launches signature hat to benefit foundation
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is known for his signature headwear and no nonsense style of coaching. He is now taking his brand to another level, and for a good cause.More >
Still kicking: Cardinals' kicker is still going strong
Nineteen years in and Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson is still going strong.More >
Cardinals look to contend behind Johnson, Palmer, Fitzgerald
Maybe this is the last go-round for the aging Arizona Cardinals trio of Bruce Arians, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald. At least one of them might call it quits after this season.More >
Cardinals sign veteran punter Lee, release Wile
The Arizona Cardinals have signed former All-Pro punter Andy Lee to a two-year contract and released punter Matt Wile.More >
Wright, Johnson among Cardinals re-signed to practice squad
Inside linebacker Scooby Wright III and guard Dorian Johnson, Arizona's fourth-round draft pick, are among eight players re-signed by the Cardinals to their practice squad on Sunday.More >
Cardinals Preview Capsule
New Faces: ILB Karlos Dansby, K Phil Dawson, S Antoine Bethea, S Budda Baker, QB Blaine Gabbert, ILB Haason Reddick.More >
Arizona Cardinals make big cuts to reach roster of 53
The Cardinals, for now, have set their roster. Whether that means it’ll be the same 53-man roster by the time practice resumes Monday is unknown – and probably unlikely. But it’s been pared for Saturday’s deadline.More >
Cardinals close out preseason with 30-2 loss to Denver
Kyle Sloter bounced back from a sack for a safety and another sack in the shadow of his own goal line to lead Denver on touchdown drives of 98 and 96 yards Thursday night that sparked the Broncos' 30-2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Cardinals' roster hopefuls set for last preseason game
Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is glad he only has one roster cut down day this year.More >
Cardinals Johnson earns first Sports Illustrated cover
Who believes in jinxes anyway? Cardinals running back David Johnson will appear on one of the regional covers for Sports Illustrated's NFL preview issue.More >
John Brown's 2 TD catches lead Cardinals past Falcons 24-14
John Brown's recovery from a lingering quadriceps injury is not complete, as he says he's only about 80 percent healthy.More >
Fitzgerald on Anquan Boldin: 'He's like a big brother to me'
Larry Fitzgerald took a moment Tuesday to talk about the retirement of his good friend and former teammate Anquan Boldin.More >
Fitzgerald meets Tempe boy named after him
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has received countless accolades and awards during his career but not quite the honor like this one from a Valley family.More >
Sen. McCain drops by for visit at Arizona Cardinals camp
Sen. John McCain dropped by for the final workout of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday.More >
Nkemdiche out with a calf injury
Let’s hope this isn’t an omen for the season. Cardinals fans feared the worst when Robert Nkemdiche left practice on Tuesday.More >
Kerwynn Williams wins kick, punt return job in Arizona
The returning job was open and it didn't take Kerwynn Williams long to claim it, not only returning kickoffs - something at which he has experience - but punts, too.More >
Arians has much to criticize in Arizona's final week of camp
Arizona coach Bruce Arians opened the final week of training camp with a long list of complaints after dissecting the Cardinals' performance in Saturday night's 24-23 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.More >
109-yard return highlights Bears victory over the Arizona Cardinals
Mike Glennon was better - not great, but better - in the Chicago Bears' 24-23 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.More >
Mathieu starting to look like 'Honey Badger' again
As the Arizona Cardinals training camp drags on, Tyrann Mathieu is looking more and more like his old "Honey Badger" self.More >
Arians criticizes receivers in 'lethargic' Monday practice
The Arizona Cardinals were back at practice on Monday and coach Bruce Arians didn't like what he saw from most of his offense.More >
Lynch sits during anthem in Raiders loss in Arizona
Marshawn Lynch made the biggest news of what otherwise was a routine preseason NFL game by sitting during the national anthem prior to the Oakland Raiders' 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.More >
What you need to know before Saturday's Cards preseason home opener
Are you ready for some football? The Arizona Cardinals' preseason home opener against the Raiders will take place at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.More >
Cardinals' new kicker is a seasoned old-timer
Young defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche walks through the Arizona locker room and sees Phil Dawson pass by. "Pops," Nkemdiche yells then adds to no one in particular. "That's my father, you know." Dawson raises his fist to acknowledge the jab. Entering his 19th NFL season, the 42-year-old kicker is just happy to still be a part of things. "I just love football, and I know that's weird for a kicker to say," Dawson said, "but ever since I can remem...More >
Cardinals rookie 'Ironhead' Gallon trying to make a name for himself at camp
“Ironhead” Gallon doesn’t need a nickname. He already came with one.More >
Arizona rookie Budda Baker impressive in camp
Arizona rookie Budda Baker impressive in camp
The Arizona Cardinals may have found themselves another Tyrann Mathieu in aggressive, versatile rookie Budda Baker.The Arizona Cardinals may have found themselves another Tyrann Mathieu in aggressive, versatile rookie Budda Baker.More >
AZ Cardinals dish up new menu items this season
The Arizona Cardinals are dishing up some new menu items to tempt your taste buds this season. On Tuesday, the team gave us a sneak peek at their new culinary creations.More >
Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby aims for Hall of Fame
Karlos Dansby had never been to the Pro Football Hall of Fame before but there he stood last week on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, watching the new class of inductees being introduced with his Arizona Cardinals teammates before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was a moment the veteran linebacker hopes he can again be a part of one day, only as one of those to be enshrined. "That's my expectation, is to be there," Dansby said. "It's been my expec...
Enshrinement ceremony stirs debate about Tillman and Hall of Fame
Pat Tillman is well known for trading in his football uniform and enlisting in the United States Army.More >
‘Road to our dreams has detours’: Warner reflects on Hall of Fame journey
When he first picked up a football in the front yard of his childhood home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, dreams of an NFL career fueled the mind of Kurt Warner.More >
Arians Teams Up With Arizona Lottery
Bruce Arians didn’t have to run a football practice on Monday. He spent his afternoon teaming up with the Arizona Lottery. For a second straight season, scratch tickets will be available with the Cardinals logo.More >
Fitzgerald says he 'choked up' at Hall of Fame ceremony
Larry Fitzgerald got "choked up" as a spectator at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend.More >
Kurt Warner's rags-to-riches tale takes him to Hall of Fame
The rags-to-riches tale of Kurt Warner has taken him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >
Cardinals rookie Logan dislocates wrist, out 12 weeks
Rookie T.J. Logan, a speedster who had been expected to return kicks and punts for the Arizona Cardinals, fractured his wrist in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.More >
Even in Canton, excitement surrounds Kurt Warner’s NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement
For four days, often in early August, the city of Canton welcomes football fans from all over the country to its most illustrious event of the year.More >
Gabbert impresses for Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game
The Cardinals kicked off the preseason in the Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday evening.More >
Bidwill comes to the rescue for Warner at Hall of Fame
The Cardinals rescued Kurt Warner's career. He rewarded the franchise with a trip to the Super Bowl in the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career. On Thursday night, Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill came to the rescue again for Warner.More >
Cardinals add a cornerback, but Arians upset about practice
The Arizona Cardinals bolstered arguably their weakest position by signing ex-Cleveland cornerback Tramon Williams.More >
In second season, Cards' Nkemdiche ready to become true pro
Anyone looking for Arizona first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche last season barely got a glimpse of him.More >
John Brown to miss a week with quad injury
John Brown was looking like his old self. The Cardinals receiver was all smiles this week in the locker room, doing an interview alongside fellow receiver, Jaron Brown.More >
Johnson sets sights on 1,000 yards receiving, 1,000 rushing
Entering his third NFL season, David Johnson believes he can accomplish something only two players have done in the game's history.More >
Betting on himself: Cards corner Bethel looking to lock down starting spot
Special teams ace Justin Bethel has been to Pro Bowl and this season hopes to take his game to another level.More >
Cardinals' Fitzgerald motivated by quest for championship
Training camp is a drag at this point in Larry Fitzgerald's long and accomplished NFL career.More >
Warner’s journey to Hall of Fame includes wife by his side
The career of former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner isn’t just defined by his football achievements. It is shaped by faith, service, commitment and the person in Warner’s life who helped bring those together.More >
QB Palmer feels strong after limiting off-season throws
For the first time in his career, Carson Palmer abandoned his usual pattern and didn't throw at all for several months.More >
Arians says 'I'm healthy'; Cardinals open training camp
Coach Bruce Arians brought the Arizona Cardinals together Friday for his fifth training camp as their coach. The first words out of his mouth to reporters: "I'm healthy."More >
Cardinals re-sign RB Chris Johnson to 1-year deal
The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed nine-year NFL veteran Chris Johnson to a one-year contract.More >
AZ Cards coach Bruce Arians talks candidly about cancer in his new book
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians talks candidly about cancer in his new book, and also reveals he had had a post-season surgery due to another health scare. His book, which was released Tuesday, is called The Quarterback Whisperer - How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback.More >
Cardinals single-game tickets on sale this Saturday
Single-game tickets for Arizona Cardinals 2017 home games will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.More >
Cardinals' star coaches up Valley youth
Cardinals All-Pro running back David Johnson could be anywhere in the world right now, relaxing. Johnson was having plenty of fun on Thursday, working with Hyundai to hold a youth football clinic.More >
From custodian to the combine: Cards rookie's unlikely story to the NFL
Cardinals rookie Krishawn Hogan is prepared to do any job. He'll have to in order to make a roster that's loaded with receivers.More >
Arizona Cardinals join USAA for special 'Salute to Service' visit to VA hospital
Smiles, selfies, signatures and a whole lot of hugs were the order of the day at the VA hospital in Phoenix.More >
Arizona Cardinals training camp is comin' up!
If you're suffering from football withdrawal, you're not alone. Arizona Cardinals fans looking to take the edge off with some training camp action have some hard and fast dates to look forward to now.More >
Cardinals sign 1st-round draft pick Reddick
The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round draft pick Haason Reddick to a four-year contract.More >
Arians: Cardinals having more fun in workouts this year
The Arizona Cardinals opened their three-day minicamp Tuesday unburdened by the high expectations that they experienced a year ago. Coach Bruce Arians said the expectations remain high within the organization "but damn sure not on the outside.More >
Career defining season for Carson Palmer?
2017 could be a career defining season for Carson Palmer.More >
Former UofA star Wright hoping to find 'special' niche with Cardinals
All Scooby Wright’s ever asked for in his football life is a chance. “I don’t know why that is,” said Wright of his perpetually underrated football prowess.More >
The think tank: Cardinals Thursday OTA notes
Bruce Arians has seen the film. He knows exactly why the Cardinals went from NFC Championship game participants in 2015 to 7-8-1 and out of the playoffs in 2016.More >
Arizona Cardinals welcome another Larry
Arizona Cardinals fans will long remember the name Larry. Larry Fitzgerald is heading into his 14th year of his Hall of Fame career. Who will take his place when he finally calls it a Hall of Fame career?More >
The 'Ker-Wich': Cards running back fueled by signature sandwich
Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians has been known to use his news conferences to send messages to his players. On Tuesday, Arians made it a point to praise running back Kerwynn Williams.More >
John Brown is back: Cards receiver says he feels good again
Cardinals receiver returns to form after an injury-plagued 2016.More >
Dance If You Want To: NFL Relaxes Celebration Rules
The NFL has developed a reputation recently for being the "no fun league." A rule change is trying to change that perception.More >
Congrats, Fitz! Cards fan favorite honored Friday night
Larry Fitzgerald already has a trophy room full of accomplishments. But now, he's adding one more.More >
'Smoke' is smiling again, a great sign for Cardinals
"Smokey" is smiling again, and that means an awful lot to the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Honey Badger ready to 'get back to his roots'
The Honey Badger don’t care. He did, probably too much, and Tyrann Mathieu might have lost some of his signature confidence last season.More >
The Next Chapter: Cards First Round Pick in the Starting Lineup
Haason Reddick stepped on to the field and right into the starting lineup for the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Cardinals announce signing of QB Gabbert to 1-year deal
The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing Thursday of quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract.More >
Cardinals Introduce draft picks
On a day when the Arizona Cardinals put their relationship with Daryl Washington in the past, the team's future was front and center.More >
Arizona Cardinals release linebacker Daryl Washington
The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced that the team has released linebacker Daryl Washington.More >
AP Source: Former Cardinals WR Floyd agrees to sign with hometown Vikings
A person with direct knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press that wide receiver Michael Floyd has agreed to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.More >
AP Source: Cardinals, QB Gabbert agree on 1-year deal
A person with knowledge of the situation says quarterback Blaine Gabbert has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.More >
Cardinals sign CB Jumal Rolle to 1-year deal
The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Jumal Rolle to a one-year contract.More >
Heap family calls for kind acts in memory of late daughter
Former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family are encouraging people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" on Wednesday in honor of their late daughter's birthday.More >
Keim, Arians follow familiar pattern in 5th draft together
The fifth draft conducted by the Arizona Cardinals duo of general manager Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians followed a familiar pattern.More >
